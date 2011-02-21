Glaciers of Ice: Volume 52

» LATEST FEATURES
LITERATURE» Full Dark, No Stars - Stephen King's new novella questions mankind's ability to trust others.
[02.21.2011 by Bridget Doyle]
MUSIC» The Top 30 Albums of 2010 - Fashionably, fabulously late, our favorite music (and believe me, there was a LOT) of 2010, the year that some have called the best year for music ever. And only some of those fools work here. Plenty of usual suspects, lots of ties and a few surprises that I won't spoil, including our unexpected #1.
[12.24.2010 by The LAS Staff]
MUSIC» Live: Surfer Blood/The Drums at Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL - Remember when Weezer used to put together records that you could sing along to and rock out to? That's what Surfer Blood's show was like!
[11.04.2010 by Cory Tendering]
Music Reviews
|
»Screaming Females
Castle Talk
Don Giovanni
|
»Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Social Network [Original Soundtrack]
The Null Corporation
|
»Deerhunter
Halcyon Digest
4AD
|
»No Age
Everything in Between
Sub Pop
|
»Robyn
Body Talk Pt. 1/ Body Talk Pt. 2
Konichiwa
|
»The Walkmen
Lisbon
Fat Possum
LOSTATSEA.NET > FEATURES >
September 22, 2010Glaciers of Ice: Volume 52
Summer's pretty much over, but this fall's hip-hop releases (and some summer ones that I missed) abound. Yeah, yeah, now check the method.
There's good and there's bad things about MF Doom's newest album, Expektoration... Live (Gold Dust). First the bad - this is yet another new Doom album that doesn't actually have anything new on it. These are all tracks you've heard before, mostly culled from Mm... Food, Madvillainy, and Operation Doomsday. The good news, however, is that the audio quality is good and Doom is actually rapping, not screaming, as many MCs tend to do at their live shows. Hardcore fans will be satisfied, neophytes will be left wanting more.
[link]
Moe Green's debut, Rocky Maivia: Non-Title Match (Interdependent Media) was an exceptional new release from this past summer. The Bay Area MC (Vallejo, to be exact - birthplace of E-40 and Mac Dre) has crafted a personal and emotive but still banging statement of hip-hop intent, complete with some superlative production. Half nuevo-West Coast funk, half Golden Era mindset, you should go listen to this one now.
[link]
Roots Manuva and Wrongtom have collaborated on the remix album, Duppy Writer (Big Dada), which finds producer Wrongtom re-imagining Manuva's already reggae-heavy hip-hop as products of 1970s roots reggae Studio One and Trojan work. The songs, culled from several of Manuva's albums, sound modern and fresh even while incorporating some seriously soulful bass and drum hits. Enjoy this one for now; a new Roots Manuva album is reportedly in the works.
[link]
This fall, some UK hip-hop-electronic fusion comes courtesy of The Qemists, a group mixing intensely hyper jungle, techno, rap, and rock into a sometimes irritating but always energetic mix of amped up beats. Spirit in the System (Ninja Tune), at its worst and its best, sounds like a Linkin Park-Prodigy collaboration. Pass.
[link]
Another mix, albeit a very different one, is present on Double Vision's debut album, Bifocal (No Sleep Records). They liken themselves to the Pharcyde and Outkast, but that's kind of a reach. Tracks like "Skinny Jeans" are Cool Kids-lite, while the rock-rap fusion of "For My" should have been shelved.
[link]
Production duo Black Sky Blue Death's new album, Third Party (Fake Four Inc.), is a collaboration with Alexander Chen, vocalist for Boy in Static. BSBD's past hip-hop production work has kind of hinted at what's going on here, an extremely un-hip-hop collection of fuzzed-out shoegazer instrumentals over which Chen sings. Think M83 with a dash of early New Order, and you're on the right track as far as what to expect here.
[link]
Common Grackle is a co-production of singer/songwriter Gregory Pepper and hip-hop producer Factor. The duo's new album, The Great Depression (Fake Four Inc.) takes sweet and sometimes overly precious indie pop and enhances it with hip-hop beats. This works on songs like the intro track, "Thank God It's Monday," mostly due to a guest verse by Kool Keith. The rest of them time, Pepper's fey singing style is buttressed by clever and textured beats courtesy of Factor. One can't help but think that his contribution is the real key to the album's success.
[link]
Chicago's 14th Century is an MC/producer fascinated by all things mob-related, and clearly heavily influenced by the Wu-Tang Clan. Via the sinister samples and dour beats on his new album, Raw Fish & Sake (Double Sun), he displays a serious background in grimy, underground rap music. "She Say" has a particularly eerie and effective warped sample that is a good example of the album's tone. 14th Century's rapping is precise and gritty, reminiscent of a younger Raekwon, although his wordplay isn't nearly as clever. Overall, an interesting listen from a rising young MC.
[link]
Ill Bill and DJ Muggs have teamed up on Kill Devil Hills (Fat Beats), a reliably morose audio journey through Bill's depressing world, augmented by Muggs' likeminded beats. Beyond grimy, way past gully, this album is psychedelic and street all at once. It's nice to hear a producer like Muggs, who could easily resting on his Cypress Hill laurels, still keeping one ear to the ground and releasing hard and innovative hip-hop. Some nice guest appearances here from B Real and Sean Price as well.
[link]
Finally, The Pack have returned with their sophomore album, Wolfpack Party (SMC). Let's see, we got sex, bass-heavy beats, chants, and techno-infused song construction. This is like 2 Live Crew 2010. This is like some other shit. This is not an album I'll be listening to very often.
[link]
That's all for now, so until next month… e-mail with thoughts and insults, and send me yer shit! I'll listen to it. Glaciers is ghost like Casper.
--
Jonah Flicker
Jonah Flicker writes, lives, drinks, eats, and consumes music in New York, via Los Angeles. He once received a fortune in a fortune cookie that stated the following: "Soon, a visitor shall delight you." He's still waiting.
See other articles by Jonah Flicker.
» MEDIA DOWNLOADS
» GOT STICKERS?
If you'd like to help spread the word about LAS, or simply want to outfit yourself with some adhesive coolness, our 4" circle LAS stickers are sure to hit the spot, and here is how to get them:
--> Send an with $2 in PayPal funds to cover postage. Don't worry, we'll load you up with enough to cover your town. Then just be patient. They will arrive soon.
--> Send an with $2 in PayPal funds to cover postage. Don't worry, we'll load you up with enough to cover your town. Then just be patient. They will arrive soon.
» WORLDWIDE DOMINATION
LAS has staff and freelance writers spread across North and South America, Europe, and a few in Southeast Asia as well. As such, we have no central mailing adress for unsolicited promotional material. If you are interested in having your project considered for coverage, please contact us before sending any promotional materials - save yourself time and postage!