Glaciers of Ice: Volume 51

July 15, 2010Glaciers of Ice: Volume 51
DJ Marco Polo has been a Duck Down champion as of late, collaborating with the likes of Ruste Juxx and incorporating new classics from the underground label into his mixtapes. His new album, The Stupendous Adventures of Marco Polo (Duck Down), showcases his skills as both producer and turntablist as he is joined by MC's known and not so known, including Torae, Large Professor (on the excellent "The Radar Remix"), and Diamond District. Adventures is old-school simplicity and sharply honed hip-hop sensibility, an underground summer banger that needs to be heard.
[link]
Def Jux may essentially be no more, but that hasn't stopped El-P. His latest, Weareallgoingtoburninhellmegamixxx3, comes out next month on Gold Dust. The label change is about the only really different thing here, though, as El-P puts together another batch of banging and kinda scary beats. This is a mixtape more than an album proper, and there isn't much rapping aside from some Masta Ace samples on "Driving Down The Block (El-P Remix) Redux," but that is OK. Here's looking forward to more from Mr. Producto.
[link]
Black Sheep member Dres has returned with a new album, From The Black Pool of Genius (Bum Rush). While some of the production and recording feels rushed and lo-fi, Dres' playful yet serious personality, his witty rhymes and repartee, and the reuniting of some of the Native Tongues crew (on "Birds of a Feather") make this album worth a listen. Check out Rhymefest's verse on "Power to the Pih Poh," a track that finds both MC's wondering if their high hopes for the Obama presidency will ever come to fruition.
[link]
Amad Jamal's new album, Barely Hangin' On: The Chronicles of a Brotha Like Rodney King (Urban Umpire/ABB) is in both sound and concept the work of an artist steeped in both the hip-hop and social culture of Los Angeles. From the crime and poverty tales he describes on songs like "Hood Tales," featuring Mean Green, to the lighter but still banging Dilated Peoples-enhanced "Believe That," Jamal makes original and precise hip-hop with a decided West Coast edge.
[link]
Thousands of miles away, British MC Jammer is making waves with his new album, Jahmanji (Big Dada). A staple of the UK grime scene, this is grittier and more Caribbean-inflected than Dizzee Rascal or Wiley. Part reggae, part techno, and mostly hip-hop, Jammer's incredibly fast-paced cadence and lilting rhyme scheme is buttressed by a melange of electro and reggae-tinged beats.
[link]
San Francisco-based Felonious combine live instrumentation and hip-hop, but The Roots they are not. Yes, they make competent underground rap music, with snappy, crackling beats and rhyme schemes, but there's nothing terribly exciting here. This is standard, go-to indie hip-hop, and that formula has become a little tiresome.
[link]
Wu-Tang affiliate Killah Priest's new album, The 3 Day Theory (Man Bite Dog Records), finds this evil clergyman still dabbling in paranoia and pseudo-religion, but is a huge step up from previous efforts like View From Masada. Cappadonna and Copyright put in some memorable appearances, and the autobiographical "Priest History" is interesting for anyone who's followed his career. But tracks like "The Destroyer" feel unfocused, bogged down by unnecessary guest appearances from MC's you've never heard of and don't care about.
[link]
Finally, speaking of Copywrite, the Ohio-born-and-bred rapper has a new album out. Well, it's not exactly new, since it's a reissue of his 2002 album, The High Exhaulted (Fat Beats). The gist of it: this sometime Weatherman created a classic early-aughts album with sharply honed rhymes and quality beats that deserves a second look.
[link]
That's all for now, so until next month… e-mail with thoughts and insults, and send me yer shit! I'll listen to it. Glaciers is ghost like Casper.
Jonah Flicker
Jonah Flicker
