Glaciers of Ice: Volume 51

has been a Duck Down champion as of late, collaborating with the likes ofand incorporating new classics from the underground label into his mixtapes. His new album,(Duck Down), showcases his skills as both producer and turntablist as he is joined by MC's known and not so known, including(on the excellent "The Radar Remix"), andis old-school simplicity and sharply honed hip-hop sensibility, an underground summer banger that needs to be heard.Def Jux may essentially be no more, but that hasn't stopped. His latest,, comes out next month on Gold Dust. The label change is about the only really different thing here, though, as El-P puts together another batch of banging and kinda scary beats. This is a mixtape more than an album proper, and there isn't much rapping aside from somesamples on "Driving Down The Block (El-P Remix) Redux," but that is OK. Here's looking forward to more from Mr. Producto.memberhas returned with a new album,(Bum Rush). While some of the production and recording feels rushed and lo-fi, Dres' playful yet serious personality, his witty rhymes and repartee, and the reuniting of some of thecrew (on "Birds of a Feather") make this album worth a listen. Check out's verse on "Power to the Pih Poh," a track that finds both MC's wondering if their high hopes for thepresidency will ever come to fruition.'s new album,(Urban Umpire/ABB) is in both sound and concept the work of an artist steeped in both the hip-hop and social culture of Los Angeles. From the crime and poverty tales he describes on songs like "Hood Tales," featuring, to the lighter but still banging-enhanced "Believe That," Jamal makes original and precise hip-hop with a decided West Coast edge.Thousands of miles away, British MCis making waves with his new album,(Big Dada). A staple of the UK grime scene, this is grittier and more Caribbean-inflected thanor. Part reggae, part techno, and mostly hip-hop, Jammer's incredibly fast-paced cadence and lilting rhyme scheme is buttressed by a melange of electro and reggae-tinged beats.San Francisco-basedcombine live instrumentation and hip-hop, butthey are not. Yes, they make competent underground rap music, with snappy, crackling beats and rhyme schemes, but there's nothing terribly exciting here. This is standard, go-to indie hip-hop, and that formula has become a little tiresome.affiliate's new album,(Man Bite Dog Records), finds this evil clergyman still dabbling in paranoia and pseudo-religion, but is a huge step up from previous efforts like. Cappadonna and Copyright put in some memorable appearances, and the autobiographical "Priest History" is interesting for anyone who's followed his career. But tracks like "The Destroyer" feel unfocused, bogged down by unnecessary guest appearances from MC's you've never heard of and don't care about.Finally, speaking of, the Ohio-born-and-bred rapper has a new album out. Well, it's not exactly new, since it's a reissue of his 2002 album,(Fat Beats). The gist of it: this sometimecreated a classic early-aughts album with sharply honed rhymes and quality beats that deserves a second look.That's all for now, so until next month… e-mail with thoughts and insults, and send me yer shit! I'll listen to it. Glaciers is ghost like Casper.

Jonah Flicker

Jonah Flicker writes, lives, drinks, eats, and consumes music in New York, via Los Angeles. He once received a fortune in a fortune cookie that stated the following: "Soon, a visitor shall delight you." He's still waiting.



