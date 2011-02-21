» LATEST FEATURES
LITERATURE» Full Dark, No Stars - Stephen King's new novella questions mankind's ability to trust others.
[02.21.2011 by Bridget Doyle]
MUSIC» The Top 30 Albums of 2010 - Fashionably, fabulously late, our favorite music (and believe me, there was a LOT) of 2010, the year that some have called the best year for music ever. And only some of those fools work here. Plenty of usual suspects, lots of ties and a few surprises that I won't spoil, including our unexpected #1.
[12.24.2010 by The LAS Staff]
MUSIC» Live: Surfer Blood/The Drums at Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL - Remember when Weezer used to put together records that you could sing along to and rock out to? That's what Surfer Blood's show was like!
[11.04.2010 by Cory Tendering]
Music Reviews
|
»Screaming Females
Castle Talk
Don Giovanni
|
»Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Social Network [Original Soundtrack]
The Null Corporation
|
»Deerhunter
Halcyon Digest
4AD
|
»No Age
Everything in Between
Sub Pop
|
»Robyn
Body Talk Pt. 1/ Body Talk Pt. 2
Konichiwa
|
»The Walkmen
Lisbon
Fat Possum
» More trippy Texas art."Riff" is a performance by Wura-Natasha Ogunji and Jorge Rojas taking place April 9-10-11 and will include a 24-hour performance from 8pm Friday night until 8pm Saturday. Presumably after resting, there will be an artist talk on Sunday the 11th at 2pm. That round-the-clock bit is billed as an "improvisatory exchange using raw materials (paper, thread, wax) and sensory elements (sound, light, mirrors) to experiment with new ways of communicating through space and time." There will be a live broadcast of the bit on the interwebs, but no coverage of the artist talk where the "visual artist and performer [who] investigates the connections between physical actions of the body, memory, history and power" (Wura-Natasha Ogunji) and the "multidisciplinary artist whose work centers on the creation and processes involved in artistic production [using] both traditional and new media as well as performative elements to investigate communication systems and the effect of technology on artistic production, social structures and communities" (Jorge Rojas) will discuss, along with artists Nicole Vlado and Senalka McDonald, "their experiences performing for 24-hours and the significance of this experience to their artistic practices." Look how long that sentence was! This entire event is also tied in with "a series of twelve performances that take place over a 24-hour period" being billed as Perform 2412. It takes place at Co-Lab in Austin, Texas, the same place that had the "Beauty is not Benign" exhibition by Anthony Sonnenberg we blurbed about that was also on how "Time is not Linear... everything in existence is moving in a cyclical..." and so forth. [04.05.2010 10:00 am]
» Bike stuff.We wrote about one of the Magnificent Revolution bike workshops in December, but wanted to note that they're holding a new event at Hackney Community Tree Nursery in London on Sunday, 18 April. The seven-hour workshop covers "the ins and outs of pedal power generators" by having participants "take turns in constructing 3 different types of pedal powered systems." NOT RELATED: Hot Dudes On Bikes. [04.05.2010 01:00 am]
» MEDIA DOWNLOADS
» GOT STICKERS?
If you'd like to help spread the word about LAS, or simply want to outfit yourself with some adhesive coolness, our 4" circle LAS stickers are sure to hit the spot, and here is how to get them:
--> Send an with $2 in PayPal funds to cover postage. Don't worry, we'll load you up with enough to cover your town. Then just be patient. They will arrive soon.
--> Send an with $2 in PayPal funds to cover postage. Don't worry, we'll load you up with enough to cover your town. Then just be patient. They will arrive soon.
» WORLDWIDE DOMINATION
LAS has staff and freelance writers spread across North and South America, Europe, and a few in Southeast Asia as well. As such, we have no central mailing adress for unsolicited promotional material. If you are interested in having your project considered for coverage, please contact us before sending any promotional materials - save yourself time and postage!