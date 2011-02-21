» LATEST FEATURES
LITERATURE» Full Dark, No Stars - Stephen King's new novella questions mankind's ability to trust others.
[02.21.2011 by Bridget Doyle]
MUSIC» The Top 30 Albums of 2010 - Fashionably, fabulously late, our favorite music (and believe me, there was a LOT) of 2010, the year that some have called the best year for music ever. And only some of those fools work here. Plenty of usual suspects, lots of ties and a few surprises that I won't spoil, including our unexpected #1.
[12.24.2010 by The LAS Staff]
MUSIC» Live: Surfer Blood/The Drums at Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL - Remember when Weezer used to put together records that you could sing along to and rock out to? That's what Surfer Blood's show was like!
[11.04.2010 by Cory Tendering]
Music Reviews
|
»Screaming Females
Castle Talk
Don Giovanni
|
»Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
The Social Network [Original Soundtrack]
The Null Corporation
|
»Deerhunter
Halcyon Digest
4AD
|
»No Age
Everything in Between
Sub Pop
|
»Robyn
Body Talk Pt. 1/ Body Talk Pt. 2
Konichiwa
|
»The Walkmen
Lisbon
Fat Possum
» Say fromage."A rare type of pink iguana," along with other delicate species found only on a steep and solitary 1700+ metre volcano in the Galapagos Islands called Volcan Wolf are "threatened by an 'invasion of feral goats' that are devastating the area's natural flora." NOT RELATED: Dairymen in Wisconsin have assembled an impressive list of sandwiches at the Grilled Cheese Academy. Not to be outdone, a raft of condiment, snack, drink, and of course bread and cheese companies have banded together to mount "The 1st 8th Annual Grilled Cheese Invitational, taking place on April 24th in Los Angeles. This being National Grilled Cheese Month, LA seems to be going all out for the occasion. [04.08.2010 12:00 pm]
» Charged environment."Just when you thought the skies couldn't get any more unfriendly for airline passengers. Well, they could." Low-cost Irish carrier RyanAir plans to start charging a fee to use the toilet on sub-one-hour flights. AND: "With many airlines now charging a fee for checked luggage, the next step had to come sometime: A carrier asking passengers to pay for the privilege of bringing carry-on bags on board. Well, that time is here." Low-cost Floridian carrier Spirit Airlines announced this week that it plans to "charge its customers $20 to $45 for items they place in the overhead bins." SEE ALSO: "In an effort to increase the league's revenue and offset the expensive cost of foul shots, commissioner David Stern announced Monday that the NBA would begin charging teams a $50 fee per free throw attempt." [04.08.2010 01:00 am]
