» Mother Earth lawyers up.

"A groundbreaking transnational legal action might sound like a tall order for a country of 107,000 people whose most high-profile endeavor to date has been hosting the 16th season of," but "this January, the Federated States of Micronesia, some 8,000 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, lodged a legal challenge to the [Czech Republic's] Prunerov plant on the grounds that its chronic pollution threatens the island nation's existence." The lawsuit is certainly a harbinger of The Coming Tide of Global Climate Lawsuits "Tiny Kivalina, Alaska, does not have a hotel, a restaurant or a movie theater. But it has a very big lawsuit that might affect the way the nation deals with climate change.""A decade ago, the coal and utility industries began to push for the construction of a new generation of coal-fired power plants. Since then, 232 plants have been proposed. The environmental justice movement has defeated 127 of them. Not a single coal-fired plant was built in 2009." Part of the reason rests with Scott Parkin, an organizer with the Rainforest Action Network . "So how did this movement pull off such decisive victories? Parkin says it's all about 'swarming' --the diversity of tactics and targets."