LITERATURE» Full Dark, No Stars - Stephen King's new novella questions mankind's ability to trust others.
[02.21.2011 by Bridget Doyle]
MUSIC» The Top 30 Albums of 2010 - Fashionably, fabulously late, our favorite music (and believe me, there was a LOT) of 2010, the year that some have called the best year for music ever. And only some of those fools work here. Plenty of usual suspects, lots of ties and a few surprises that I won't spoil, including our unexpected #1.
[12.24.2010 by The LAS Staff]
MUSIC» Live: Surfer Blood/The Drums at Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL - Remember when Weezer used to put together records that you could sing along to and rock out to? That's what Surfer Blood's show was like!
[11.04.2010 by Cory Tendering]
David Fletcher, a Californian landscape architect and one of the contributors to the recent Los Angeles River Revitalization Master Plan, describes the Los Angeles River not just through the dominant "narrative of loss", which focuses on the destructive qualities of its transformation from a perennial "meshwork of meandering rivers, streams, arroyos, and washes" to a "fully-engineered flood-control system", but also as what Fletcher terms a "freakology", or hybrid system composed of both infrastructural and natural parts, which supports "a vibrant mix of varied ecologies." NOT RELATED: "Oh, curation. What was once the dusty practice of elites at cultural heritage institutions is now something Robert Scoble is apparently an expert in. Who says there are no jobs for art school students?" [05.05.2010 12:00 pm]
"In a Jurassic Park-style experiment, scientists from around the world announced this week that they have recreated the primary component of mammoth blood." IN DETAIL: "It's the same as if I went back 43,000 years in a time machine and took blood from a mammoth." MORE: "'My favourite is the bone squirting blood," said Dr. Hendrik Poinar. He clicked through computer images of bones cut in cross-sections, the fat and marrow inside tinged yellow but otherwise looking fresh. 'Here,' he pointed. 'When the saw cuts into the bone, the blood thaws and falls on your fingers...'" As scientists raise a woolly mammoth from its icy grave in Siberia, reindeer herders warn of angered spirits beneath the tundra. [05.05.2010 11:00 am]
"But his fans and his readers at least have this: a startlingly sad yet deeply funny postscript to the career of one of the most interesting American writers of all time." Author David Lipsky makes a cash grab with Although Of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself, his account of a 1996 road trip with David Foster Wallace. [05.05.2010 09:09 am]
