Marina Abramović's much buzzed about retrospective/performance piece, "The Artist is Present" came to a close Memorial Day to reports of indecent exposure and drive-by vomiting. The exhibit, featuring a seated-and-still-for-hours Abramović, had been visited this weekend by a woman who stripped off her clothes and a man who upchucked in front of the artist. Both were apprehended by MoMa personnel. And we thought the crying was bad. Related: Louise Bourgeois , 1911-2010. Also related: Before Marina and Louise, there were these guys The latest beef in the music word has an anthem. Punk provocateur, M.I.A., has posted new track, Haters , in response to her Lynn Hirschberg-penned New York Times profile which, according to Maya, ain't the "truff." Hirschberg unlikely to reply until she can find something to rhyme with "truffle fries."