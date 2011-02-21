No Age

Everything in Between

Rating: 8.2/10

When I look back at my review of Nouns from way back in last decade, I'm confronted with mixed emotions: on the one hand, I still think that record was a bit overrated but the band has proven to be such a curiosity that I can't help but think that somehow I was unfair. "Things I Did When I Was Dead" remains a favorite song from the era and one I can't ever turn off should it wander into my headspace, and several of the other cuts I have grown on me as well.



Which is why I'm so thankful that No Age's new Everything in Between finds them growing in just the way I'd hoped. From the opening track "Life Prowler" No Age seems to be asserting themselves as the true champions of L.A.'s Smell scene.



I'm man enough to admit that perhaps the problem with Nouns was there really weren't enough chestnuts to inspire many full listens, as after the initial handful it became easier to hunt and peck. Where Everything in Between is different is that from the looped grower "Life Prowler" right into the lead single "Glitter" they've spring-boarded me into attention, and the punky noise fits have a newfound appeal to me. Sure, there's no "Eraser" among them, but they've got their own charm surrounded by the ambient, looped-guitar experiments that masquerade as pop songs throughout the record.



If you bought Nouns and wondered what the big deal was, this is your chance to find out. No Age continue to grow as conceptual artists and songwriters, and after a summer of dumbed down garage band shenanigans (cough, Best Coast, cough) it's fun to have something that's both challenging and fun to listen to come out of that scene. My apologies for being underwhelmed by the last one guys; you certainly proved my skepticism wrong with this one.