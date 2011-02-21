» LATEST FEATURES
Deerhunter
Halcyon Digest
4AD
Reviewed by JJ Lang
Halcyon Digest
4AD
October 6, 2010
I listen to Deerhunter to get my dose of art-rock without feeling like a bitch. There is something charming about the genre's experimental lightness, sure, but, once the novelty wears off, it's self-indulgent. Only Deerhunter makes echoes without egos, grounding even Bradford Cox's most wayward divergences in an all-encompassing blend of simple rock stylings.
So when the one band that knows chamber-pop needs driven beats announced that Halcyon Digest would be recorded by Animal Collective's sound engineer, I was not happy. Previews of "Revival" and "Helicopter," with their overly skeletal structures, sounded like a band sailing away from Lake Somerset, conforming to an empty retro sound and acting like nothing ever happened.
False alarm. I'm still wary of AnCo aesthetics as strong as those on "Helicopter," and the early Beatles thing on "Memory Boy" is pretty blatant, but the saxophone solo on "Coronado" comes just in time to prevent anyone from pigeonholing Deerhunter. The comparisons are abounding, but the creativity is unparalleled.
For the last twenty years, most indie rock has sounded like the product of a night of intense passion between Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine, but "Earthquake" actually captures what the sex itself would sound like. What was I worried about, again?
More an architect than a frontman, Cox pushes Lockett Pundt to the front for "Desire Lines," delivering the same wavering uncertainty that won everyone over on "Agoraphobia" two years ago. As Cox playfully yelps in the background, the two capitalize on an unusual dynamic where the bandleader is more concerned with minutiae than the spotlight. The ensuing four-minute guitar jam is so unassumingly pretty and hypnotically simplistic that attaching the aloof connotations of art-rock would be a crime. So will somebody tell Facebook to stop asking me to "like" Grizzly Bear because, "Many people who like Deerhunter also like this"?
