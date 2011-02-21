Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

The Social Network [Original Soundtrack]

Rating: 8.8/10

Leave it to David Fincher to twist Trent Reznor's arm enough that the NIN mastermind would set aside his own plans (including an upcoming HBO miniseries based on 2007's Year Zero!) to spend months on end scoring a movie about Facebook.



Like many of us who first heard about The Social Network, Reznor had his reservations, but a look at Aaron Sorkin's script-which is less about the site and more about the rise of its anti-hero, Mark Zuckerberg-as well as some admitted "stalking" on Fincher's part, was enough for the prolific artist and cohort Atticus Ross to lay down some 19 tracks that finesse the trials and tribulations of the Facebook founder.



For those who've seen the film and have familiarized themselves with NIN's catalog over the past five years, the musical imprint within is unmistakably that of Reznor and Ross's, from the soft piano touches and haunting coos of opener "Hand Covers Bruise," which could've been wedged into 2008's Ghosts I-IV. The robo-industrial dirges of "A Familiar Taste" and serrated, minimal programming on "Carbon Prevails" recall Year Zero, harboring a post-apocalyptic sensibility that Reznor's unsuprisingly adopted in recent years but just as easily, almost satirically fitting into the context of what unfolds in Social Network.



In fact, Reznor and Ross have pulled off something fairly remarkable here, creating a record that could've existed on its own as an original NIN production, but serves almost perfectly as the sonic document of the evolution of an online phenomenon that began in the dorms of Harvard and eventually took over Silicon Valley. From drones to synth-rock to gentle ivory tickles and even an off-the wall rendition of "In the Hall of the Mountain King," the musical duo's electronic opus, unlike the career path of Zuckerberg, is practically unblemished.