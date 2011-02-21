» LATEST FEATURES
The Roots
How I Got Over
Def Jam
?
July 28, 2010
If you thought that ?uestlove, Black Thought and the Philly-based Roots' crew's skills would be compromised by playing house band for an SNL alum like Jimmy Fallon, you'd be sadly mistaken. Sure, their 11th (!) opus is filled with coffeehouse blues from the get-go, but with non-rap inclusions like Monsters of Folk and Joanna Newsom coloring in the beats and textures, How I Got Over is also the Roots' best listening experience since Things Fall Apart over ten years ago (a rap eternity).
The paranoia, anger and need to stir reaction that was spit forth on Game Theory and Rising Down from the best hip-hop live band of all time is quelled on How I Got Over and replaced by introspection-note that un-ensemble-y "I" in the title. The Monsters of Folk remake "Dear God 2.0" is the track everyone name-checks, but that indie-rock intertwining is overshadowed yet still by the reworking of Newsom's "Book of Right-On," with her sampled voice like a butterfly fluttering through STS and reluctant leader Thought's impeccable rhyming.
Swagger and bragging may take over at times-this is hip-hop-but the title track reminds you why Black Thought can also wax smooth crooning alongside mined Curtis Mayfield samples and bust verses while he lights the "The Fire" with John Legend. Though the dynamic between Thought and ?uest seems kind of odd on Fallon's program, with the former seceding the spotlight to the latter, when it's Roots crew, the dynamic is stable and solid enough to get over their own and whole legions of rappers' past grit.
