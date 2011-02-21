» LATEST FEATURES
Screaming Females
Castle Talk
Don Giovanni
?
Reviewed by Cory Tendering
Castle Talk
Don Giovanni
?
November 15, 2010
I can't even tell you how much my friends hate when I yawn or deride their "punk" and "rock" bands. Well you know what? We should be holding these guys to higher standards than power chords and compressed distortion. Is that really enough? If you put enough polish on a shitty hook is that hook not still shitty?
This is why I really just couldn't wait to present the newest Screaming Females record Castle Talk as evidence that I really do like straightforward rock music. Listen to them tear through "Laura and Marty" with such confidence and then just trust me--it's a blitzkrieg from there on out. Riffs and hooks and soaring guitar solos, and the best rock frontwoman since Corin Tucker hit the middle-age circuit.
It's really hard not to get excited about this. Perhaps the bar just gets raised as I get less and less surprised by your typical garden-variety rock, but this sounds like a band hitting their stride and bashing out a great record. You don't need anything out of the ordinary when you can tear through solos and piles riffs upon riffs on top of each other like these guys do.
Another coup: people who turn up their noses at the affected nostalgia of "garage" production utilized by White Stripes and Japandroids have nothing to complain about here. The sound is clean enough to get on Clear Channel without sounding obnoxiously overdubbed. I'd love to tell y'all more about this, but I'm going to their website and find out when they're coming to town so I go spazz out and pogo around like a kid who just ate a case of Pixy Stix. Can't wait.
