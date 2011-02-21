» LATEST FEATURES
Secret Cities
Pink Graffiti
Western Vinyl
?
Reviewed by Cory Tendering
No biographical information is currently available.
See other reviews by Cory Tendering
Pink Graffiti
Western Vinyl
?
August 10, 2010
Who can say why some bands are chosen by the powers that be for (indie-)stardom? Really the only real difference I hear between Secret Cities and say, Grizzly Bear, is that Secret Cities sound like they're having more fun and occasionally display a side of quirkiness that seems to have evaporated in the midst of most like-minded bands' pastoral seriousness.
For a good stretch of Pink Graffiti, the band wallows in the hazy, intricate settings favored by many a low-key indie band, albeit with their own stamp on it. It's around track five that they really shoot out the lights, during which "Wander" turns sharply from a piano-driven, synth-y ballad into a cut-up montage a la Tortoise's "Djed". As the sounds get cut, they rise in a blippy crescendo of a finish so unassuming in its deployment that you end up more impressed with the confidence that it takes to pop off something like that without calling any added attention to itself.
What's more, the lag spots that usually accompany albums like Pink Graffiti are negated by the surprising fun quality of the rest; a perfect wake-and-bake companion. The only reason you're not hearing about Secret Cities with the same enthusiasm as some of their more remarked upon counterparts (I'm guessing) is that they're from North Dakota. Sucks when all the tastemakers are in Brooklyn, huh?
