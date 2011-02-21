» LATEST FEATURES
[02.21.2011 by Bridget Doyle]
[12.24.2010 by The LAS Staff]
[11.04.2010 by Cory Tendering]
Best Coast
Crazy for You
Mexican Summer
?
Reviewed by Lara Longo
Lara Longo is a writer and photographer from Brooklyn, NY. In 1989, Lara received her first CD player and album, Appetite for Destruction; ever since, music is something she has fawned over, hated on, and played loudly. Her work has also appeared in Relix and New York Cool. Lara’s interests include sharks, European television, and the Hammond B3 organ.
Crazy for You
Mexican Summer
?
August 3, 2010
For those of us who don't live the SoCal life--sun, weed, wav(v)es and beachy introspection--a listen to Best Coast's easy, breezy debut Crazy for You comes close enough. With ex-Vivian Girl Ali Koehler on drums and the interwebs' blessing behind them, the three-piece outfit spreads California love with their fuzzy, garage-surf sound.
Best Coast, the brainchild of frontwoman Bethany Cosentino, is best-est at their bluntest...which is essentially their only approach. On the title track, she harps, "Want to kill you but then I'd miss you," On "Boyfriend," Cosentino simply wishes for "he." When everything falls apart on "Goodbye," she wishes her cat could talk; this simple brooding might sound doltish but it's surprisingly relatable even if your cat isn't your confidant (said feline also graces the cover; it's none other than Snacks, Cosentino's internet-famous sidekick. And if you were wondering, yes, Snacks Twitters). When your words are as direct as a West Coast sun ray, riffs or intricate drum fills would just complicate things. Mainly, Crazy for You manages to reference weed without being lowbrow and her cat without being twee. Sun-drenched guitar licks go woozy and Cosentino's crystal clear vocals lament and wish and hope. You don't have to be West Coast-born to feel the weight of an "I miss you so much" chorus and a slow drum beat.
