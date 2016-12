Best Coast

Crazy for You

Rating: 8/10

For those of us who don't live the SoCal life--sun, weed, wav(v)es and beachy introspection--a listen to Best Coast's easy, breezy debutcomes close enough. With ex-Vivian Girl Ali Koehler on drums and the interwebs' blessing behind them, the three-piece outfit spreads California love with their fuzzy, garage-surf sound.Best Coast, the brainchild of frontwoman Bethany Cosentino, is best-est at their bluntest...which is essentially their only approach. On the title track, she harps, "Want to kill you but then I'd miss you," On "Boyfriend," Cosentino simply wishes for "he." When everything falls apart on "Goodbye," she wishes her cat could talk; this simple brooding might sound doltish but it's surprisingly relatable even if your cat isn't your confidant (said feline also graces the cover; it's none other than Snacks, Cosentino's internet-famous sidekick. And if you were wondering, yes, Snacks Twitters ). When your words are as direct as a West Coast sun ray, riffs or intricate drum fills would just complicate things. Mainly,manages to reference weed without being lowbrow and her cat without being twee. Sun-drenched guitar licks go woozy and Cosentino's crystal clear vocals lament and wish and hope. You don't have to be West Coast-born to feel the weight of an "I miss you so much" chorus and a slow drum beat.